Woman gets stuck in tunnels running under Salt Lake City streets

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was rescued after she somehow got herself stuck in a utility tunnel running under Salt Lake City streets on Friday, prompting multiple agencies to respond to get her out.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the unidentified woman walked into a culvert near the Jordan River at 1200 West and North Temple, and got stuck in the connecting tunnel for approximately 45 minutes.

The woman was removed from the tunnel just after 5 p.m. and is being evaluated by medical personnel on scene.

