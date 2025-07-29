Two Utah men arrested following fight that ended with a gunshot being fired

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Two men from Springville are facing charges after police say a fight ended with someone shooting a gunshot into the air. Jose Rodriguez-Juarez, 39, and Erick Xavier Rocha Fabela, 36, were arrested Monday.

According to court documents, on Sunday at 9:40 p.m., officers were called to a report of an argument near 90 West 100 North in Springville. When officers arrived, they observed a man, later identified as Jose Rodriguez-Juarez, yelling.

Officers lost visual on Juarez and moments later heard a gunshot from where they had last seen him. Police detained another man, Fabela, and were eventually able to get Juarez to leave a residence and be arrested.

Investigators say that when they interviewed Juarez, he admitted to having drunk alcohol the day before the physical altercation with Fabela. Juarez claimed Fabela had brandished a firearm from his waistband during the fight and discharged it into the air.

However, officers found a gun with the same caliber and brand of ammunition that was fired inside the home where Juarez was, hidden under some clothing. When police questioned Juarez about the weapon, he claimed that he grabbed the gun following the fight and hid it.

Police, though, say multiple witnesses claimed that Juarez had claimed he was going to kill Fabela and entered the home only to return with the gun.

Officers determined that Juarez appeared to be intoxicated and said a test returned positive for alcohol and cocaine in his system. Jose Rodriguez-Juarez was arrested for several charges, including carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, disorderly conduct, and felony discharge of a firearm. He is being held without bail.

The other man arrested during the incident, Erick Xavier Rocha Fabela, told police that he had been using cocaine and drinking alcohol prior to the incident. According to Fabela, he had his 17-year-old drive him to the home where the fight happened.

When police detained Fabela, they say that after he was put into a patrol car, officers found a white powdery substance in the vehicle. More of the substance was also found in Fabela's pocket and tested positive for cocaine.

Erick Xavier Rocha Fabela faces charges of assault, disorderly conduct, and endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult. He is also being held without bail.