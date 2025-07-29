Garages, RV destroyed in Magna fire; Pets unaccounted for

MAGNA, Utah — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Magna, destroying two garages and an RV, and damaging one house.

The fire started in a detached garage of a home near 9000 West and 3100 South around 2:30 p.m., according to Unified Fire Authority.

The flames spread quickly, according to UFA public information officer Kelly Bird, fully destroying the first garage, a neighboring garage, and an RV. The fire spread to the home belonging to the garage where it started, significantly damaging it. Bird said it is currently uninhabitable, but they have not yet determined if it's a total loss.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it damaged any adjacent homes.

Three of the six residents of that house were home at the time, and they escaped without any injuries. Bird said one firefighter was treated for a minor issue, which was likely heat-related.

Some pets were rescued, but Bird said some were "unaccounted for." A specific number was not immediately available.

A power pole was also damaged, which knocked out electricity to the neighborhood. Rocky Mountain Power's website shows 14 customers experiencing outages, and they expect it to be restored around 7:30 p.m.