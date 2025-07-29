Former school janitor arrested on third instance of sexual abuse of Utah elementary student

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A former school janitor previously arrested and accused of sexually assaulting elementary students at separate northern Utah schools has been arrested on new charges of similar abuse, leading him to be held in jail without bail.

Adrian Villar, 66, was arrested in 2023 and charged with one count each of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and lewdness involving a child for incidents that allegedly occurred at Santaquin Elementary School. That arrest came five years after his 2018 arrest for sexual abuse of two minors at Sierra Bonita Elementary School in Spanish Fork.

Villar had been free on pretrial release for his previous cases when he was arrested on Friday and ordered to be held in jail without bail.

According to new court documents, the events related to Villar's most recent arrest occurred in January 2016 when he was still employed at Sierra Bonita Elementary School. During a child forensic interview this summer, a boy who is currently 16 years old claimed that Villar assaulted him as part of a school program.

The boy, who was 7 years old at the time of the incident, said Villar asked him to help in the bathroom after lunch because "someone had made a mess in the sink." When the boy went inside, Villar allegedly blocked off the bathroom with a sign to make it appear that it was out of order, and then sexually assaulted the child.

After the alleged assault, the boy said Villar threatened to kill his parents if he spoke out about what had occurred.

In Villar's previous arrests, he was accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl inside a Santaquin Elementary School closet in 2023, while also threatening to "hurt her or anyone she loved if she told anyone about what she was doing."

The girl was able to identify Villar in a police lineup positively.

Five years earlier, back at Sierra Bonita Elementary School, two male victims told police that Villar had touched them inappropriately, with one boy saying, "He made me touch his private parts."

During a police interview following the 2018 allegations, Villar admitted to knowing both victims and having "involvements" with them, but denied touching either boy.

In the new arrest, Villar faces two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child and one count of Obstruction of Justice.