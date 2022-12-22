UTA reports another driver assaulted in station attack

MILLCREEK, Utah — For the second time this month, a Utah Transit Authority bus driver was assaulted and injured in an unprovoked attack.

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, a driver was taking a break at the Millcreek Station when he was allegedly assaulted by a suspect who came from off the property.

The driver was able to make his way back to his bus and called dispatch to report the incident.

South Salt Lake police responded and located the 25-year-old suspect before taking him into custody, while the driver was taken to the hospital and released.

The attack is the second incident of violence against a UTA driver in the past few weeks. On Dec. 2, a pedestrian forced their way into a bus at a stop sign and assaulted the driver. The driver was left with a broken hip and the suspect was later identified.