UTA bus driver hospitalized after pedestrian assault at stop sign

SALT LAKE CITY — A UTA bus driver has been hospitalized after they were assaulted by a pedestrian who forced their way into the bus at a stop sign.

The driver was on his route Thursday afternoon along 900 East in Salt Lake City when a person on a bicycle rode up alongside the bus and yelled at the driver through the window. The suspect then pushed a bus mirror, making it so that the driver couldn't see.

When the driver got out of the bus to adjust the mirror, he was pushed to the ground by the cyclist.

The cyclist fled the scene before later calling police to admit his involvement in the incident. No charges have been filed as of yet.

According to a UTA spokesperson, the driver suffered a broken him and may need surgery.