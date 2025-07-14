Utah 20-year-old facing DUI charges after fatal West Valley City crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man is facing several charges following a fatal crash in West Valley City that occurred over the weekend.

Osvaldo Chavez Segovia, 20, was arrested early Sunday after the multi-vehicle crash on Bacchus Highway near 5250 South. Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries, and one person died at the scene.

The West Valley City Police Department responded to the crash site in which 3 vehicles were involved and spoke with Segovia, who claimed to have been walking in the area and witnessed the accident. After filing a written statement, Segovia signed it as Alexi Z. Cruz, but included his true phone number and date of birth.

A vehicle involved in the crash was later reported stolen, with the call claiming the truck was owned by her boyfriend and taken by her roommate. Investigators spoke with one of the witnesses and were given a physical description and home address of Segovia, where he was detained.

As Segovia was being transported, officers noted that a strong odor of alcohol.

Segovia faces charges of failure to remain at accident involving death, measurable alcohol concentration in a minor, obstruction of justice, false information on accident report, and no valid license.