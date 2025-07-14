Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Paddleboarder drowned while rescuing 12-year-old girl at Silver Lake Flat Reservoir

SAR at Silver Lake Flat Res.
Posted
and last updated

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The 31-year-old paddleboarder who drowned at a northern Utah reservoir over the weekend was able to rescue a child before he died, officials said.

Daniel Braga Figueiredo was at the Utah County reservoir with family on Saturday when he noticed a 12-year-old relative drifting further into the water while on an inflatable tube.

In order to get the girl back to safety, Figueiredo borrowed a paddleboard and went out into the reservoir to help. However, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said the two were seen struggling to "consolidate themselves," and both ended up in the water.

Witnesses said Figueiredo was last seen lifting the 12-year-old girl onto an inflatable device, saving her, before going under the water, prompting a response from multiple agencies to conduct a search.

A few hours after Figueiredo went missing, his body was recovered from the reservoir.

