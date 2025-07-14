Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
West Valley 40-year-old arrested for allegedly enticing a minor online

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 40-year-old Utahn is facing a dozen charges after police say he attempted to entice a minor to meet for sex. Brandon Craig Duncan was arrested on Saturday.

According to court documents, between June 5 and July 12, undercover officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an investigation into Duncan after he allegedly initiated contact with an undercover social media account posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators say that the conversation started with Duncan expressing interest in forming a friendship with the girl, but soon he would inquire about the girl's interest in a sexual relationship. Detectives state that during the conversations, Duncan discussed sexual topics at least 10 times and sent two sexual images.

Duncan was arrested Saturday in South Ogden after traveling from his West Valley home to meet what he believed was a 14-year-old girl. During a search of his vehicle, police say they found a handgun and ammunition.

Detectives say Dunan acknowledged that he was aware the portrayed minor he was talking to was underage and that he sent sexual images to the victim.

Brandon Craig Duncan faces 10 charges of enticing a minor and 2 charges of distributing material harmful to a minor. He is being held without bail.

