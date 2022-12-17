Utah AMBER Alert canceled after 8 months when children found

SALT LAKE CITY — An AMBER Alert issued over eight months ago was suddenly canceled overnight when three at-risk children and their mother were found.

The Salt Lake City Police Department announced it had canceled the alert after the children were located Friday and their mother and her partner were both arrested.

The AMBER Alert was originally issued on April 13 after Conchita Leona Peralta failed to surrender her three children to protective custody after being court-ordered to do so.

Authorities believed Peralta had taken the children to South Dakota, but the group was never located.

On Friday, Salt Lake City police detectives received information that Peralta had returned to Utah with the children. The department's Special Victims Unit worked with its Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and were able to safely locate Peralta and the three children.

Peralta and her partner, Fermin Figueroa-Luque, were taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several outstanding warrants, including endangerment of a child and custodial interference.

Officials say the three children are safe and are currently with a "responsible party."