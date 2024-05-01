Utah County woman arrested for allegedly killing friend in suicide pact

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A 21-year-old woman in Utah County was arrested after she shot and killed her friend, with whom she had a suicide pact, according to police.

Saratoga Springs Police said they were called Tuesday afternoon to a home where a woman was dead from a gunshot wound. Officers responded and confirmed that the 21-year-old was deceased with a gunshot wound to her head.

The man who called police was the father of the suspect, lat identified as 21-year-old Heavenly Faith Garfield. He told dispatchers that the victim did not shoot herself, but that his daughter did. He said this happened around 10:45 a.m.

Family and friends of the suspect and victim told police that the victim — whose name was not released — had a suicide pact with Garfield, and they had been planning to take their own lives for "multiple weeks." One person provided text messages showing that the victim intended to kill herself but was "too scared." She reportedly said the plan was for one of them to kill the other, and then the other one would kill herself.

Garfield was booked into the Utah County Jail facing 1st-degree felony charges of murder and discharge of a firearm. She is being held without bail.