Utah DoorDash driver accused of touching Taco Bell worker inappropriately

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A Utah DoorDash driver has now been arrested and faces sexual battery charges after he allegedly touched a Taco Bell employee inappropriately multiple times. Angel Tineo Tarazona was arrested on Monday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Saratoga Springs police were called to the Taco Bell at 1300 E. State Street Friday. The victim called the police to the restaurant to report the incident. When the officers arrived, both parties were still at the restaurant.

The victim explained that she gave Tarazona the order he needed when he pointed to the menu behind her. When the victim turned, she says Tarazona put his hand on her butt and pulled her towards him.

Officers interviewed Tarazona, who denied any inappropriate touching occurred. Tarazona explained to police that he had simply been placing his hand on her hip to teach her to dance. This story was supported by Tarazona's wife who claimed to have witnessed the interaction and stated that nothing inappropriate occurred.

At that time, officers trespassed Tarazona from the location as they continued their investigation.

On Monday, officers received video footage of the incident from a lobby camera inside the Taco Bell. Police say the video shows Tarazona pointing to the menu and then placing his hands on the worker and pulling her towards him.

Angel Tarazona then allegedly went to the bathroom for 2 minutes before calling the victim over again. Detectives say he again pointed to the menu and, when the worker turned around, placed his hands on her and pulled her in towards him.

Tarazona was arrested at his home in Orem Monday and faces a sexual battery charge.