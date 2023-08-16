Utah Farm Bureau president resigns after being charged with assaulting farmworker

OGDEN, Utah — One week after he was arrested for allegedly hitting one of the workers on his farm, Ron Gibson resigned from his position as the president of the Utah Farm Bureau.

Gibson was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 8 and was granted release from jail that same day. He was then charged Thursday with a class-B misdemeanor count of assault.

According to court documents, the employee called 911 to say he had been assaulted by Gibson at his farm after he and coworkers confronted Gibson about not getting paid. The employee told a deputy that the work crew had not received their last four paychecks.

In a video shown to the deputy by the victim, Gibson allegedly told the employee to shut up "and then proceeded to back hand him across the face," the documents read. The hit caused the victim's mouth to bleed, forcing him to be transported to Ogden Regional Hospital.

Gibson said Friday that he was taking a leave of absence. Then on Tuesday, the Bureau announced that he had resigned, effective immediately.

"Utah Farm Bureau welcomes this development. We are grateful for his years of service to our organization, but his mistreatment of a farm worker last week was unbecoming of a leader and inconsistent with Farm Bureau’s values," the Bureau's official statement read. "Treating people with respect is a core value that must not be compromised. Workers who accept positions on farms face hard work in the fields and pastures across America. They deserve our gratitude and respect. Farmers and ranchers would not be able to carry on the important role of feeding American without them."

In addition to the assault charge, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said its investigation has "brought to light allegations of fraud and human trafficking," although the department did not elaborate on the statement.

The Bureau also noted Tuesday that Gibson has apologized and "welcomes the investigation into the additional allegations against him."