Utah Highway Patrol trooper charged with performing lewd acts in front of teenager

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A now-resigned Utah Highway Patrol trooper has been charged with several offenses related to inappropriate behavior with a minor.

Robert Ellis Nelson, 57, was charged with distributing material harmful to a minor, obstruction of justice, and three counts of lewdness.

According to the charges, Nelson invited a 17-year-old into his house in Willard for a glass of water. He then allegedly showed the teen "an explicit image from a pornographic video" and asked if the victim wanted to watch it. The victim declined and left.

Prosecutors say Nelson then took off his clothes and began touching himself inappropriately while standing in his own garage and watching the teen mow a neighbor's lawn. He allegedly did the same thing on two other occasions. All three alleged lewd acts occurred in September of last year.

The Box Elder Sheriff's Office investigated the case and informed the Utah Department of Public Safety, where Nelson was employed as a UHP trooper.

A DPS spokesperson said Nelson was placed on administrative leave immediately after they learned of the allegations in late September. They said Nelson worked for the department for 12 years, doing "standard patrol duties and commercial vehicle inspections."

Nelson was charged on Feb. 13 and resigned from his role with the UHP one week later.