Utah man accused of crime spree before crashing into Sandy home

SANDY, Utah — A Utah man is facing a series of charges after police say he drove into a home in Sandy following a crime spree. Aaron Jasper Aumale, 20, was arrested on Thursday.

According to court documents, Sandy police were called to a home following a report of a vehicle crashing into it. Callers told dispatchers that the driver, Aumale, had driven a car into the home and was attempting to drive away. He was allegedly unable to due to the damage caused to the vehicle's wheels.

When police arrived and spoke to Aumale, they say he was unable to state who owned the vehicle and would only tell them that he had gotten it from a man in West Valley City called Joe.

A short time after the crash, the owner of the vehicle called West Jordan police to report her car being stolen.

Officers asked Aumale to provide identification he stated that he couldn't and asked to search a black bag that was with him. Police observed Aumale search the bag, during which they saw two credit cards inside the bag.

Police asked Aumale if those credit cards belonged to him, and he stated no because he had found them in a West Valley park. However, when investigators spoke to the woman whose cards they were, she explained they had been stolen from her vehicle the night before.

The victim then gave police video of her vehicle being broken into, and police noticed the suspect appeared to be wearing the same clothes as Aumale.

During a search of Aumale's bag, officers say they found a plastic syringe with a white crystalline substance in it.

Aaron Jasper Aumale faces charges of transfer of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of financial cards, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without a license.