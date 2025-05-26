Utah man allegedly admits to assault on phone call from jail

LAYTON, Utah — A Utah man is now facing several charges after police say he threatened a Layton man before admitting to the threats on a call while in jail. Chase Weston Burningham, 21, was arrested on Friday.

According to court documents, on Thursday, the victim reported to police that he was sitting on his porch in the 300 block of 1250 North in Layton when a man approached him, pointed a gun at him, and racked the gun while telling the victim not to move.

The victim told investigators that he immediately ran into his home and was able to lock it before the man attempted to kick in the door. Eventually, police say the suspect would run from the home on foot.

When police searched the area for doorbell footage, they say they could see the suspect going up to the victim's address and could be heard telling the victim not to move.

Investigators say that the victim told them that the suspect resembled Chase Burningham and he could recognize his voice. However, the victim wasn't able to see Burningham's face because he was wearing a mask at the time.

Chase Burningham, at the time, was on felony probation through the Ogden Adult Probation and Parole program. That department helped investigators in searching Burningham's residence and interviewing him.

Police say that, following being read his Miranda Rights, Burningham admitted to the acts. Inside his home, investigators found a black mask, black gloves, and a 9mm caliber handgun.

While being held in custody, police say Burningham made a phone call to an unknown man in which he stated that the victim was "lucky" and that he had been ready to fire the gun, but when he pulled the trigger, nothing happened.

Chase Burningham is being charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and attempted murder.