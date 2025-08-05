Utah man arrested after allegedly calling police to report being scammed by prostitute

ST GEORGE, Utah — A man in southern Utah is now facing charges of patronizing a prostitute after he called police to report being scammed. Mariano De Jesus Lopez Marroquin, 27, was arrested on Sunday.

Court documents reveal that on Sunday at 9:16 p.m., an officer was contacted by dispatch after a Spanish-speaking male had hung up with dispatchers. When the officer contacted the man, Marroquin, he told officers that he had paid $100 to a woman for sex, and she wasn't giving the money back.

Officers met Marroquin at his home, and he explained how he had met a woman on TikTok and was messaging her through TikTok's messages and WhatsApp. Police say the woman, who identified herself as Jennifer, told Marroquin she was an adult who lived in St. George.

At one point, Jennifer told Marroquin that she wanted to have sex, but Marroquin would have to buy condoms and a $100 Xbox gift card for her kids. Officers say the messages show Marroquin purchased the cards and sent the codes to Jennifer for her to redeem.

When Marroquin arrived at the address that Jennifer had provided him, he texted her asking her to come outside. She declined, and Marroquin threatened to call the police to report her if she didn't return the money.

