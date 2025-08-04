Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ATV driver arrested, accused of sparking Sand Hollow State Park fire

HURRICANE, Utah — The driver of an ATV has been arrested on charges in connection with the start of a brush fire that burned over three acres of land in Sand Hollow State Park over the weekend.

The fire at the park outside Hurricane was first reported on Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a burned ATV where the fire was located and began clearing the scene.

Officials then saw a man identified as Francisco Chavez sitting on an ATV on the outskirts of the location, watching the fire. Chavez's ATV allegedly had its own burn damage and was similar to the one found in the fire. Chavez told a ranger that he owned the ATV that had burned in the fire and admitted to leaving the scene.

While talking to Chavez, the ranger noticed he had "red glossy eyes, slurred speech, and alcohol emitting from his person, and had difficulties in field sobriety tests.

Chavez was arrested and faces charges of Abandoning a Fire Causing Property Damage, DUI and Refusing a Chemical Test.

During a busy wildfire season, Utah officials have continually warned people to be careful when using vehicles in dry areas, as a spark or heat from the vehicle could easily start a fire that can quickly explode in size.

