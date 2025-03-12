Utah man arrested after allegedly choking child at church volleyball tournament

LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say they have arrested a Utah man after he allegedly choked a child at a church volleyball tournament and attempted to evade police. Nathan Jack Speaker, 42, was arrested on Tuesday and faces aggravated child abuse and tampering with a witness charges.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal the alleged incident took place at a LDS church building on March 8. Investigators say that at a volleyball tournament, Nathan Speaker was one of the last people in the gym along with his four children, the juvenile victim, and an adult witness.

Detectives say that as the children were playing with a volleyball the victim stepped in front of Speaker and knocked the ball away from him. This allegedly upset Speaker and he grabbed the victim by the throat lifting him completely off the ground before throwing the victim into one of his own children.

The victim and one of Speaker's children collided heads causing a contusion to the victim's right eye and scraping the victim's knee.

An adult witness told investigators they didn't see the alleged assault but witnessed the victim holding his throat and crying after the assault. When the victim began to yell at Speaker saying that he was choked the witness stepped in between the pair.

The witness took the victim home and reported the incident to the victim's mother. Later that night, investigators say Speaker left a handwritten apology letter to the victim and their family. Speaker also allegedly texted the victim's mother pleading with her not to call the police.

Lehi Police Department states that Nathan Speaker has a history of similar charges. Currently, he is on probation for an incident where he grabbed his child by the throat and choked them.

Police officers also stated in court documents that once Nathan was advised over the phone that he would be taken into custody for the charges he became evasive and actively avoided officers by staying in an unknown location. Investigators say it took 4 days to locate Speaker as family members of his knew his location but refused to tell law enforcement.

Nathan Speaker is being held without bail as he awaits trial.