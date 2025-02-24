Utah man arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — A twenty-eight-year-old Utah man is now facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and robbery after police say they received texts from the victim.

The incident started on Friday at around 10:30 p.m. when officers were called to 3500 South 8400 West in Magna. Police say the victim began texting 9-1-1, telling dispatchers they were inside their own vehicle. The victim told first responders that the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph James Schultz, was driving and refused to stop.

Investigators say that Schultz had initially been given permission to drive the vehicle but began driving erratically at a high speed after the victim asked to be let out.

Schultz after the victim contacted police allegedly drove to an apartment complex to find a new car to steal but decided not to after seeing a heavy police presence in the area.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Schultz refused to stop continuing to drive in a manner that police described as reckless throughout the city. Eventually, officers disabled the vehicle using spike strips.

Schultz would allegedly then leave the vehicle and attempt to run on foot before a K-9 officer was utilized.

Joseph James Schultz is now being charged with aggravated kidnapping, failing to stop at the command of police, robbery, and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bail.