9-year-old dies after being hit by truck while crossing street in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A young boy died Tuesday after he was hit by a pickup truck in Pleasant Grove.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 2600 North and 900 West. Police said the victim was crossing the street when they were hit by a white pickup truck.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver reportedly fled the scene, but he has since been identified and police are talking to him.

Pleasant Grove Police advised the public to avoid driving on 2600 North between 850 W. to 1300 W., and 900 West from 2750 N. to 2600 N. as the road was closed for the investigation.

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest on this developing story.