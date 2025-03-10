Utah man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at other drivers on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has been arrested and faces charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver while on Interstate 15. Benjamin Allen Malmberg, 46, was arrested Friday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Friday at around 6:45 p.m. officials were called by a victim who claimed that another driver had pointed a gun at him. The witness told investigators that they were driving north on Interstate 15 when they came across a vehicle that was impeding traffic. What the vehicle was doing to impede traffic isn't clear from the court documents.

The witness told investigators that they had flashed their lights at the driver and when they went to pass they saw Malmberg pointing a gun at them.

Detectives were unable to find the suspect vehicle on the interstate but later discovered it unoccupied at an apartment complex in Layton. Officials then contacted the owner, Benjamin Malmberg.

When investigators searched the vehicle they found a black handgun in the glovebox of the vehicle.

Benjamin Allen Malmberg was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault.