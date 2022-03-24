Utah man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl through social media, police say

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah authorities said a 43-year-old man was arrested after attempting to lure someone he thought was a teenage girl for sex.

Ryan Holm was arrested Wednesday and faces numerous charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor by internet or text and dealing in material harmful to a minor.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office took Holm into custody after he arrived in Farmington to meet the girl he believed was 14-years-old.

In December, Holm allegedly made contact with the person on social media and sent nude pictures of himself, while also requesting photos of the person he thought was a teen girl. Before meeting with the presumed child, Holm had suggested various sex acts he hoped to engage in with the girl, and said he'd bring methamphetamine and marijuana to “help relax” her.

Police found both drugs on Holm when he was arrested. He admitted to messaging the girl, but Holm said he was not going to sex with her and "was only going to save the girl from any other men who may victimize her," according to the probable cause affidavit.

“I appreciate the hard work put in by our deputies,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Swift action to remove this individual from our community means at least one child is safer today.”