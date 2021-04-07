St. George man charged with breaking into U.S Capitol on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A St. George man is the latest Utah resident to face charges for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Brady Knowlton made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday.

Photographs shared by the U.S. Department of Justice show Knowlton inside and outside the Capitol along with thousands of others who breached security perimeters following a speech by then-President Donald Trump.

Department of Justice Photo shows Brady Knowlton inside Capitol Rotunda

A call log obtained through subpoena showed conversations between Knowlton and Patrick Montgomery, a man who was previously arrested for his participation in the riots.

During the break in, Knowlton was seen holding a phone and videotaping his entry into the Capitol building. Knowlton is then seen in the Capitol Rotunda before entering the Senate Chamber Gallery.

Department of Justice Photo shows Brady Knowlton inside Senate Chamber Gallery

Along with Knowlton, Utahns John Sullivan and Michael Lee Hardin have been charged for taking part in the insurrection.