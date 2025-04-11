Utah man facing charges following alleged road rage incident and police chase

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man could now face charges after police said he was involved in a road rage incident and hit multiple vehicles while fleeing from officials. Nyang Joseph Chuol, 21, was arrested by Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday.

According to court documents, troopers were called to the area of 640 West and 5465 South following multiple road rage complaints being made about a white BMW across Murray and Taylorsville.

Trooper write Taylorsville Police Department officers attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled, leading them on a chase. During the chase, officers say he struck a pickup truck and a stop sign. The vehicle would come to a stop in the front yard of a home.

Officials say the man, once stopped in the yard, attempted to flee on foot but was unable to jump a brick wall. He attempted to get back in his vehicle but police successfully detained him.

Officers say Chuol had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and was slurring his speech. He refused to take a chemical test but later had blood drawn once a warrant was obtained.

He now faces charges of driving under the influence, driving on an expired license, and aggravated assault.