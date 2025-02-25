Utah mother arrested for selling explicit pictures of her children to man arrested for filming in gym bathroom

RIVERTON, Utah — A Utah mother is facing charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor after she allegedly sold explicit photos of her children to her boyfriend. The arrest comes after the woman's boyfriend was arrested over the weekend for allegedly taking photos or videos of an underage girl at a local gym.

FOX 13 News has decided not to name the suspect facing charges as that would reveal information about the victims.

While police were investigating the incident at the gym on Sunday that led to the arrest of Justan Glover, they obtained a search warrant to search his phone for evidence. In the phone, officers found text messages and photos sent from Grover's girlfriend, with some messages showing Glover's interest in his girlfriend's four female children, two of which are underage.

Detectives say they found numerous messages from Glover asking for pictures or videos of the children in their underwear. Police say that Glover's girlfriend obliged the requests and sent several videos of the children's underwear.

According to court documents, Glover and his girlfriend agreed last month to exchange services for nude photographs of the children, with Glover agreeing to pay for massages for his girlfriend and her daughters.

Investigators said they also found videos on Glover's device showing one child's exposed breasts and another believed to have been secretly filmed of one of the children's buttocks.

On Friday, a search warrant was served at Glover's girlfriend's residence where electronic devices were seized. During questioning, the girlfriend admitted to secretly filming the children and sending the photos and videos to Glover.

The woman is now being held without bail and faces two charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.