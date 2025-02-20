Utah officials discover 2 pounds of heroin and 50K fentanyl pills during traffic stop

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A man who admitted to police that he was in the country illegally is now facing charges after police say they found 2 pounds of heroin and more than 50,000 fentanyl pills in his vehicle. Miguel Mario Soto De Santiago, 23, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, agents with the Davis Metro Narcotic Strike Force, DEA, and FBI identified a vehicle they believe was transporting large quantities of narcotics into Utah from other states.

Officials obtained a search warrant for Santiago's vehicle and located him on Interstate 15 in Nephi. Officers would initiate a traffic stop and agents with the DEA and FBI searched the vehicle. They allegedly found more than two pounds of heroin and 50,000 fentanyl pills in the vehicle.

After being placed in custody, Santiago told officers he was in possession of the substances with the intent to distribute them to an unidentified individual. He also claimed he was acting under the orders of a man in Mexico and would be paid once he completed the delivery. Santiago also told officers that he was in the country illegally from Mexico.

Miguel Mario Soto De Santiago now faces two charges of possession with the intent to distribute. He is being held without bail.