Two Utahns arrested after abandoning 15 dogs in San Rafael Swell

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Two Price residents have been arrested and charged after confessing to abandoning 15 dogs in the San Rafael Swell in April.

Deborah Charles, 67, and Arianna Garcia, 33, have been arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty in connection to the incident.

Emery County Sheriff's Office used camera footage showing them in the area during the time of the incident. Price Police were able to identify the suspects.

After being taken into custody, they confessed to dumping the animals, citing their new rental no longer allowing them to have that many animals.

The dogs were first seen by a group of tourists last week in the San Rafael Swell in Emery County. It is believed that up to 15 dogs were discovered and eventually trapped by volunteers.

In a social media post, Best Friends said it believes the dogs will thrive in calm, patient homes. Anyone who wishes to foster one of the dogs is urged to email Best Friends at utahfoster@bestfriends.org.