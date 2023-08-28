Utah social media influencer pleads guilty to aggravated assault charge

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after a Utah TikTok star and social media influencer was arrested and charged with assault, domestic violence and criminal mischief, she entered a guilty plea.

In February, Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested after allegedly hitting and throwing metal chairs at her boyfriend, FOX 13 News previously reported.

One of the chairs she threw at the man also hit her child in the head, arresting documents stated.

"A video of the incident shows Paul kick [the victim], put him in a chokehold and strike him multiple times," documents reported. The video also showed Paul throwing the stools and her child crying after being hit with the stool.

Six months after her arrest, Paul pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

As part of the plea deal, other charges were dismissed including two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, third-degree felonies, a class A misdemeanor charge of child abuse and a class B misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

Paul must comply with specific conditions including participating in counseling, obtaining a substance abuse and domestic violence evaluation and not violating any other laws, documents state.

Her guilty plea will be held in abeyance for three years and if she successfully completes the agreement, the aggravated assault charge will be entered as a class A misdemeanor.