Utah TikTok star threw metal chairs at boyfriend, charges say

HERRIMAN, Utah — A Utah TikTok star who was arrested in Herriman was charged with aggravated assault and child abuse after she threw multiple metal chairs and other objects at her boyfriend, documents state.

Taylor Frankie Paul, 28, was charged by the Salt Lake County District Attorney with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, third-degree felonies, child abuse, a class A misdemeanor and criminal mischief.

Charging documents report the victim, Paul's boyfriend, told police he got into an argument with Paul and tried to leave the home before she began hitting him and throwing her phone and a wooden playset at him.

During the argument, Paul also allegedly threw two "heavy, metal chairs" at the victim, which put holes in the wall, documents state.

A third metal chair was thrown and hit the boyfriend before hitting Paul's child in the head, leaving them with a "goose egg...which was painful," charges report.

Paul later admitted to officials that she threw the metal chairs and wooden playset, charges state.

The interaction left the boyfriend feeling "scared for his life," documents report. Police saw redness and swelling around his eyes and elbow, scratches on his fingers and a cut on his neck.

As the investigation continued, video evidence was obtained, Herriman police said in an initial statement. Charges additionally revealed other details about what was seen in the video.

"A video of the incident shows Paul kick [the victim], put him in a chokehold and strike him multiple times," documents state. The video also showed Paul throwing the stools and her child crying after being hit with the stool.