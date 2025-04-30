Utah therapist accused of sexual exploitation of clients

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Utah therapist is facing several charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism following former patients of his coming forward to police. Robert Virgil Dindinger, 54, had charges filed against him by the Utah Attorney General's Office last Thursday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, detectives first started looking into the case after an alleged victim of Dindinger reported that between the ages of 13 and 16, she was a patient of his. The victim reported to Orem police that she had seen Dindinger for depression, anxiety, and self-harm.

However, during the sessions, the victim told police she had disclosed a pornography addiction to Robert. At that point forward, the victim says her sessions became exclusively about that.

Detectives say the victim told them that at 14 years old, she was told to strip nude and masturbate in Dindinger's office. She would also allegedly be told to strip nude and weigh herself on a scale in the office.

After investigators spoke to the first victim, they conducted a search of police records on Dindinger. In that search, they found three other reports of him touching patients, with two of those allegations including that he would ask victims to stand on a scale naked.

When investigators searched the defendant's home and electronic devices, they say they found ten child sexual abuse material images and videos, and two voyeuristic videos. Detectives say the voyeuristic videos appeared to have been filmed in Dindinger's office.

Robert Dindinger faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of voyeurism. He is scheduled to be in court again on May 14.