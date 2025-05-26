Utah woman charged after allegedly driving with person on car hood

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah woman is now facing charges for failure to remain at the scene of an accident after police say she drove with someone on the hood of her car and kept driving after the victim fell off. Khadija Mohamed, 18, was arrested on Saturday.

According to court documents, officers with the West Valley City Police Department were called to the intersection of 4100 South and Falcon Street for an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they learned the victim had been in a verbal altercation with Khadija Mohamed at an unknown location prior to the accident. At one point during the fight, the victim climbed onto the hood of the car driven by Mohamed.

Detectives say that Mohamed then left the scene, driving with the victim on the car. At the intersection of 4100 South and Falcon Street, officials say the victim fell from the vehicle and was struck by another car.

Mohamed, according to investigators, would drive off without stopping to make sure the victim was okay.

It wasn't until after about three and a half hours that officials say Mohamed would call in to report her involvement in the accident. At that time, police say the victim was in the hospital in critical condition.