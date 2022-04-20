Vallow Daybell trial date, location set by judge

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A day after appearing in court for her arraignment on charges that she murdered her children, Lori Vallow Daybell now knows the location and start date of her trial.

On Wednesday, Judge Steven Boyce ordered her trial to begin on October 11 at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. The expected end date of the trial was listed as December 16.

The location is of interest as the attorney for Chad Daybell, Lori's husband, argued Tuesday for his client's trial to be moved to Ada County. Prosecutors want the trial held in Fremont County to save costs.

The state had previously stated that they plan on trying both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell together.

Both Daybells are charged with the murder of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan in September 2019. The remains of the children were discovered in Fremont County, which is why prosecutors believe Chad Daybell's trial should be held in that location.

Lori Vallow Daybell is also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow.