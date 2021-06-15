Victim identified, juvenile suspect arrested in fatal SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have arrested a juvenile suspect and identified the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., SLCPD officers heard gunshots in the area of 125 South and 300 West.

They searched the area and found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived to take over. They continued to perform lifesaving efforts, but they were unable to revive the man. He was declared dead at the scene.

SLCPD identified the victim as 22-year-old Englandsienna Pauulu.

Witnesses told police they saw three males fighting with Pauulu, then one of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

READ: Details released after man beaten to death by group in Magna

Detectives were able to track down the suspected shooter, and he was arrested Tuesday for the homicide.

The suspect is a juvenile, however, so police have not released his name. He may be identified in the future as minors can sometimes be charged as adults in the case of a serious crime, such as a homicide.

Detectives were also able to recover the murder weapon.

The two other suspects involved in the fight are not being charged.