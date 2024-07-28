Victim of Millcreek hit-and-run dies from injuries; Police looking for suspect

MILLCREEK, Utah — A woman who was critically injured in a hit-and-run incident Saturday morning has died from her injuries.

Unified Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Lindsey Vanorman from Salt Lake.

Vanorman got out of her vehicle to try to check on a cat that she had accidentally hit at around 5:56 a.m. near 3051 S. 2300 East, police said. While she was trying to help the cat, a passing driver hit Vanorman and then drove off.

Vanorman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where ultimately succumbed to her injuries Saturday night.

Unified Police released doorbell camera footage from residents in the area, showing what they believe is the silver truck or SUV that hit Vanorman. They ask anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact the department.

Police are also looking to speak to a witness who was driving a black SUV who may have witnessed the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000 and refer to case number CO24-70166.