Victim recovering, investigation ongoing after weekend shooting in St. George cemetery

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The victim of a shooting Saturday night in a St. George cemetery is expected to recover, and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Saturday around 8 p.m., St. George Police were dispatched to the area of Thunder Junction Park and Tonaquint Cemetery on a report of a possible car crash.

When they arrived, officers found a male had been shot in the face. They rendered medical aid at the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital emergency room. Police secured the scene as they began the investigation.

The police department announced Tuesday that the victim, whose name nor age were not released, is expected to recover.

"[He] is incredibly lucky to be alive," a press release stated.

Investigators were able to collect enough information to get a search warrant for a residence in St. George. They found a large amount of drugs and several firearms, which were seized as evidence.

Police say one person was arrested in connection with the shooting. However, the suspected shooter is still at large. The suspects' names have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call St. George PD's tip line at 435-627-4338 and reference incident number 21 P017959.