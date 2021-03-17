Washington City apartments evacuated after man barricades himself inside

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Residents at a Washington City apartment complex were evacuated Tuesday after a man barricaded himself inside one of the units.

READ: Man barricaded inside Pleasant Grove home after firing rifle at officers

The St. George News reports police pursued the man just before 3 p.m. near the Hell Hole Trail on Telegraph Road. The man was facing felony warrants for his arrest when he fled.

The suspect ran into a unit at the Red Rock at Sienna Hills apartments where he barricaded himself.

READ: At least 7 killed in shootings at Atlanta spas, massive manhunt underway

Officers on the scene pointed firearms towards the unit where the man was barricaded.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 for the latest on this breaking news story.