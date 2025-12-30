West Valley City man allegedly attempts to escape custody following arrest for assault charges

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 58-year-old man in West Valley City is facing charges for assault and attempted escape after police say he assaulted his neighbor before attempting to flee from their custody.

Allen Vanbuskirk was arrested Sunday and is being held without bail.

According to court documents, Vanbuskirk approached the victim outside their home and opened the victim's door. Police say the victim had a broken left hand prior to the incident.

After opening the door, police say Vanbuskirk grabbed the victim and attempted to pull them into the home. The victim tried breaking free and screaming for help.

Once Vanbuskirk had gotten the victim inside the home, officers say he attempted to sexually assault them by putting his hands down their pants. Eventually, this was stopped by the victim's family.

West Valley City police responded to the home but found that Vanbuskirk had left the scene prior to their arrival. However, several hours later, the suspect allegedly returned and attempted to enter the victim's home.

When his attempts to gain entry were unsuccessful, police say witnesses recounted that Vanbuskirk stood outside the victim's front window.

Police officers arrested Vanbuskirk, and after an hour in custody were transporting him to the hospital when they say he attempted to escape.

Detectives say as they were escorting him to the vehicle, Vanbuskirk noticed that the exit gate to the jail was open and attempted to walk away towards the exit.

Officers grabbed him and pulled him to the ground, where Vanbuskirk allegedly attempted to grab the TASER of an officer. More officers arrived at the scene and were able to get Vanbuskirk back into custody.

When Vanbuskirk arrived at the hospital, he openly admitted to staff that he used methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Allen Vanbuskirk faces charges of burglary of a dwelling, assault, sexual battery, attempted escape, and interfering with a peace officer.