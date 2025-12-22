West Valley City police arrest man accused of kidnapping and assaulting coworker

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man has been arrested in West Valley City following his alleged assault and kidnapping of a coworker who asked him for a ride to the train station. Jhonsson Camacaro Fernandez, 27, was arrested on Friday.

According to court documents, on Thursday night, the victim asked a coworker at the Amazon Fulfillment Center for a ride to the Front Runner in Salt Lake City. The victim and Fernandez left the center and started traveling South on 5600 West.

At one point, the victim told Fernandez that they had missed the exit to a highway and they were traveling in the wrong direction. That's when police say an argument started, and Fernandez struck the victim in the nose and mouth with a closed fist.

The victim told investigators that she asked Fernandez to let her out of the vehicle, but was told to shut up, and he continued driving.

When the victim spotted two police vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City, Fernandez allegedly pulled over and allowed her to exit the vehicle and run.

Jhonsson Camacaro Fernandez faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and assault.