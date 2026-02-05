Car involved in I-215 rollover catches fire, driver seriously injured

MURRAY, Utah — A car that rolled over on westbound I-215 in Murray caught fire Thursday morning, sending the driver to the hospital in critical condition.

Watch live: Crews respond to car fire on I-215

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash happened near 300 West in Murray. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash but why that vehicle crashed is under investigation.

Currently, two right lanes are blocked due to the response to the crash.

Troopers say the driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.