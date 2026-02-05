Venezuelan man indicted in Salt Lake City for alleged illegal sex trafficking

SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-year-old Venezuelan national is facing federal charges after he was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly using force and fraud to illegally sex traffic a victim whom he brought to Utah. Jorge Luis Tejera is scheduled to appear for an initial appearance on Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, in November 2024, Homeland Security Agents opened an investigation into a cell of a transnational criminal organization "Desastre" related to their potential involvement in a human trafficking operation.

Individuals told investigators that they were working for Desastre, who forced vulnerable individuals to work as commercial sex workers for financial benefit.

Agents identified Tejera as an alleged principal in this business, along with others who forced Venezuelan nationals to participate in sex work. Some of the victim were forced into sex work to work off a "debt" they incurred for their passage to the US.

One victim told detectives they had been trafficked directly by Tejera and claimed their young child had been removed from their custody, with threats being made toward the victim and the child if the victim didn't continue sex work.

Federal agents say Tejera often possessed guns and would brandish them to enforce their will. Under federal law, those in the country illegally are restricted from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Tejera is scheduled to appear in a Salt Lake City courtroom at 1:30 p.m., Thursday.