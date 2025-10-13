West Valley police arrest man accused of raping 13-year-old

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City have arrested an 18-year-old, they say raped a 13-year-old multiple times and attempted to abduct her. Leonardo Alfonzo Cooch Baqui was arrested on Sunday.

According to court documents, on July 23, the mother of the 13-year-old victim reported an inappropriate sexual encounter between her daughter and Baqui. A forensic interview was conducted by investigators who were told by the victim that Baqui and she went into her room. According to he victim, she was then forced to eat food that made her "feel dizzy."

After eating, the victim told officers that Baqui forced her to take off her clothes and assaulted her.

The victim told detectives that four or five days after that first encounter, she received a message from Baqui telling her to come outside or that he would force his way into her home. When the victim complied with Baqui's command, she says she was once again abused until she was able to escape and run into the home.

Police filed for and were granted a search warrant for the victim's Instagram account. During the review, officers say they found messages that appear to show Baqui and the victim were in a relationship.

Sunday, officers were called to the victim's mother's work, where a reported abduction was taking place. The mother told police that Baqui attempted to take the victim against her will.

The victim told officers that she had been outside to push carts when Baqui picked her up and took her to a nearby store.

Baqui admitted to officers that he had sex with the victim at least three times in the last four or five months. However, Baqui denied trying to abduct the victim, as messages he showed police showed that the victim had asked to be met.

Leonardo Alfonzo Cooch Baqui faces three charges of rape of a child and one child kidnapping. He is being held without bail.