More buses, tolls key to UDOT plan to alleviate Big Cottonwood Canyon traffic

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — For anyone who has experienced the agonizing traffic up Big Cottonwood Canyon during the winter months, Utah transportation officials have a plan they believe will alleviate your pain.

In its new environmental assessment of the canyon, the Utah Department of Transportation is suggesting "enhanced bus service" and a "bus-only transitway" as some of the ways to reduce traffic congestion.

A new winter-only tolling system is also being considered and is part of the plan.

Buses running up and down the canyon every 10-15 minutes in the winter is the UDOT plan's main selling point, with a run time edging closer to 5-7 minutes by 2050. Anyone looking to use the buses would park at a proposed hub that would be built near the mouth of the canyon.

Along with more buses, the plan spotlights a bus-only lane that would allow shuttles to bypass traffic on Wasatch Boulevard, along with a priority bus lane at the top of the canyon near the Brighton Resort.

According to UDOT, its engineers believe the bus-only lanes could shave 5 minutes off travel time.

UDOT also factored in rider comfort into its plan, proposing new indoor bus stops at Solitude and Brighton resorts that would include restrooms and lockers. Existing bus stops along the canyon would be improved.

Proposed tolls would only be in place during the winter season and be based on variable pricing.

“The toll is meant to encourage people to ride the bus or carpool,” said UDOT Project Manager Devin Weder. “Big Cottonwood Canyon is one of Utah’s busiest winter destinations. Offering more frequent service, nicer amenities, and reliable travel times helps us make the canyon experience better for everyone.”

Anyone who would like to share their thoughts on the UDOT plan is asked to attend one of two public hearings scheduled for later this month:

IN-PERSON: Wednesday, Dec. 17 - 6-8 p.m. at Canyon View Elementary at 3050 Bengal Blvd in Cottonwood Heights.

VIRTUAL: Thursday, Dec. 18 - 6-8 p.m. on Zoom.

CLICK HERE for information on the public hearings and the overall UDOT plan.