What led to patient dragging South Jordan security officer with stolen truck?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — New details of what led up to a security officer at a South Jordan health facility being dragged by a patient who had stolen a vehicle have been released.

The unidentified security guard is currently sedated with a breathing tube and chest tube while in intensive care.

On Sunday, the officer at the University of Utah Health Center was injured after trying to stop the patient following an incident at a nearby 7-Eleven.

According to new court documents, Devin Myers, 34, was brought by family members to the facility Sunday for a mental health evaluation after having what were described as psychotic episodes.

During the evaluation, Myers allegedly became agitated and became physical while resisting hospital staff and security. He then ran out of the health facility and into a road.

Myers then opened the driver's side door of a Dodge Ram that was left running in the convenience store parking lot. As Myers was opening the door, documents say he was "physically resisting the hospital security guard," along with a family member of the truck's owner. A passenger remained in the rear seat of the Ram as Myers drove away.

When Myers left the lot in the pickup truck, the guard was hanging on to the open door as the vehicle began heading down Daybreak Parkway in the opposite direction of traffic.

While headed down the road, the guard was thrown from the pickup truck and onto the street, ending up underneath the vehicle where it's believed he may have been run over. The guard was transported to the hospital via a medical helicopter.

The passenger in the rear of the pickup truck moved into the front seat where documents say they "began fighting with Devin to stop the vehicle" and grabbed the steering wheel as Myers continued to "physically assault him with strikes to the chest."

The passenger hit the brakes as Myers drove through a red light at the intersection of Daybreak Parkway and Mountain View Highway, colliding with a Dodge Caravan.

"Following the collision Devin then climbed out of the Ram and onto the top of another vehicle telling the driver to drive off and flee," the documents state.

Police were able to take Myers into custody and he is currently sedated in ICU "due to his psychosis."

Myers faces multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.