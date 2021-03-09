Menu

Teen fires gun after police called to home

Posted at 6:01 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 11:40:21-05

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police say a 15-year-old Salt Lake County girl fired a weapon after they responded to a call about an "ungovernable child."

Unified police say after the issue was resolved, the girl went into her father's room and retrieved a gun. The girl then allegedly fired a shot, but police did not say if anyone else was in the room at the time the weapon was fired.

Another shot was discharged as the girl's father attempted to wrestle away the gun from his daughter.

The officers rushed into the bedroom and were able to secure the weapon.

No one was injured during the incident and police are still investigating.

