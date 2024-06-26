Woman accused of murdering parents in southern Utah appears in court

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The woman charged with murdering her parents in a Washington City home made her first appearance in front of a judge Wednesday, where she was appointed a lawyer.

Mia Bailey, 28, was charged with 11 felonies, including two counts of aggravated murder, after she allegedly killed her parents inside their home on June 18.

According to police, Bailey shot and killed Joseph and Gail Bailey, then fled from the area, prompting an hours-long search that ended when she was taken into custody in St. George.

During her initial appearance, Bailey appeared virtually from the jail, where she is being held without bail.

Judge Keith C. Barnes of the Fifth District Court read Bailey the charges against her before asking if she needed a court-appointed lawyer.

"Are you requesting a court-appointed attorney," Judge Barnes asked.

"Yes, I'm requesting a court attorney," Bailey responded.

"Do you currently have any money in a checking or savings account," Judge Barnes replied.

"Not enough to cover a lawyer," Bailey said.

After discussing some of Bailey's assets, which included electronics, jewelry and her car that was seized by police as part of the investigation, Judge Barnes appointed Ryan Stout to represent her.

Stout appeared briefly in the hearing, telling Bailey he would meet with her soon.

"I would strongly advise her not to talk to anybody about the case and not to make any comments further today unless asked by the judge directly," he said to Bailey during the hearing.

The prosecution acknowledged they had nothing further to add to the proceedings and the next court date was set for July 10.