Woman accused of killing parents in Washington City home formally charged

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — The woman arrested after allegedly killing her parents inside their Washington City home this week has formally been charged with 11 felony counts, including two for aggravated murder.

Mia Bailey, 28, was charged Friday by the Washington County Attorney's Office, which said it will not seek the death penalty in the case.

Video below shows arrest of Mia Bailey in Washington City:

FULL VIDEO: Police take a double-homicide suspect into custody in St. George

After being taken in custody Wednesday, Bailey told officers she had no remorse over killing her parents, saying "I would do it again. I hate them."

According to police, Bailey went to the home Tuesday evening and shot Joseph and Gail Bailey, killing them both. Bailey's brother and his wife, who were also at the home, were also targeted, but fled when hearing gunshots.

Bailey was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

Following her arrest, Bailey said she had a "falling out" with her parents and her brother, and she did not have permission to enter their home. She said she entered through the front door, which was unlocked, then "almost immediately began shooting at her mother."

Hours after the shootings, Bailey was taken into custody after a long manhunt that caused alerts and warnings to be issued in the nearby neighborhoods.