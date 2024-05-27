Woman accused of murdering roommate at Sandy shelter

SANDY, Utah — A woman who was living in transitional housing for medically vulnerable people in Sandy was arrested Sunday for allegedly killing her roommate.

Laura Northrup, 60, was booked into jail on two felony offenses including murder and tampering with evidence.

Arresting documents report that just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police were sent to the Sandy Medically Vulnerable People Shelter at 8955 South 255 West.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a 62-year-old woman dead with an injury consistent with blunt force trauma to the back of her head, documents state.

Surveillance video gathered at the scene documented the comings and goings of the victim, Northrup, as well as a third roommate.

Documents report the victim was last seen entering the room just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Then, Northrup was seen leaving the room at 1:57 a.m. with clothing and other personal items.

Hours later, at around noon, the third roommate was seen entering the room and told police she had taken a nap and did not see the victim.

When the woman woke up, she saw the victim face down, "mostly underneath her own bed," covered with bedsheets, and called authorities, documents report.

As they were investigating, Northrup returned to the scene, documents stated. Officials found blood splattered on a bag she was carrying as well as blood splatters throughout the room.

When questioned by officials, Northrup "refused to make a statement and invoked her right to an attorney," documents state.

She is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.

The shelter used to be a motel and was transformed into transitional housing for at-risk seniors experiencing homelessness and other medically vulnerable individuals, FOX 13 News previously reported.