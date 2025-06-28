Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman arrested after allegedly setting man on fire at Midvale gas station

Google Maps
Street View: 7-Eleven gas station 210 W. 7200 South in Midvale, Utah
MIDVALE, Utah — A woman is in jail after she set her boyfriend and his car on fire during an argument in Midvale, according to witnesses.

Unified Police were called to a 7-Eleven gas station at 210 W. 7200 South around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Callers reported a car and a victim on fire. Witnesses said they saw the couple arguing, and then saw the woman pour some form of liquid on the man before lighting him on fire with a lighter. This also set the car on fire. A civilian helped put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The victim was taken to the hospital with burns on his back, head, and "extremities" (arms and/or legs), according to the report. Police said his injuries were severe enough that he wasn't able to provide a statement as of Saturday morning.

A 23-year-old woman, who police say is the victim's girlfriend, was booked into jail facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated arson — both 1st-degree felonies.

The woman allegedly fled the scene, but police tracked her to a nearby hotel and took her into custody. They said she changed clothes from what she was wearing during the incident, according to witnesses. Police said they brought in a trained K-9, which detected the scent of fire accelerant in the hotel room and on the dress that they believe she was wearing at the time of the fire.

"Video shows the [suspect] made no attempts to help the victim once he was ablaze," arresting officers wrote in a probable cause statement.

She is being held without bail.

