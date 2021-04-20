Woman charged with killing husband at Salt Lake Co. mattress store

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Utah woman has been charged with shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business the couple owned.

On March 20, South Salt Lake City police were dispatched to Adopt-A-Bed at 583 W. Billinis Road after Emilee Fisher, 46, told dispatchers she had shot her husband, Ronald, after he had come after her. The body of Ronald Fisher was found lying next to the front door of the business.

The police report says Ronald had been shot from inside the building while he was standing outside. Inside the business, police found six spent shell casings and a black handgun inside a bedroom in the store.

Police found a man, Andrew Ridgeway, hiding in a trash dumpster near the Adopt-A-Bed. Ridgeway said he was with Emilee at the business when Ronald came in through the warehouse and confronted him about being with his wife.

Ridgeway told police that he did not see Ronald with a weapon and that neither he or Emilee were threatened by Ronald. However, he said he fled the business because "_____ was going to go down."

Ridgeway said he heard shots after leaving the business and hid in the dumpster.

Emilee Fisher contradicted Ridgeway's claims, saying he had left before her husband arrived at the store. She admitted to shooting her husband through the glass doors of the building.

Emilee was arrested on numerous charges, including murder and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury.